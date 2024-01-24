On January 24, 2024, Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2023. The report highlighted a net loss of $7.4 million for the year, a stark contrast to the net income of $2.4 million reported for the previous year. The company also experienced a net loss of $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a net income of $562 thousand for the same period in 2022.

Blue Foundry Bancorp, a full-service bank, faced significant industry headwinds throughout 2023, including unprecedented rate hikes, large bank failures, and a slowing economy. Despite these challenges, President and CEO James D. Nesci noted that the bank's capital levels and credit quality remain strong. The bank has also implemented cost management strategies and efficiencies that are expected to yield benefits in the future.

Financial Performance and Strategic Focus

The bank's net interest margin decreased by ten basis points from the linked quarter and 78 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022 to 1.84% for the fourth quarter of 2023. This decline reflects the broader challenges faced by the financial services industry. However, Blue Foundry Bancorp has been proactive in diversifying its lending franchise, focusing on growing its higher-yielding commercial portfolio. This strategic shift is evident in the $15.6 million increase in gross loans, with significant growth in construction loans, non-residential real estate loans, and commercial and industrial loans.

Despite a decrease in total deposits by $44.0 million, the bank remains committed to attracting small- to medium-sized business clients through an extensive suite of deposit products. The tangible book value per share increased to $14.49, reflecting the bank's underlying value despite the reported net losses.

Asset Quality and Capital Strength

Asset quality remains a strong point for Blue Foundry Bancorp, with non-performing loans to total loans improving to 0.38%. The bank's capital ratios continue to exceed the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards, providing a solid foundation for future growth.

Operational efficiency has been a focus for the bank, with non-interest expenses, excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit, decreasing by $529 thousand compared to the same quarter in 2022. This reduction was primarily driven by lower compensation and benefit costs and professional services expenses.

"2023 proved to be a challenging year for banks as the financial services industry navigated unprecedented rate hikes, large bank failures and a slowing economy. While these factors have adversely affected revenues, our capital levels and credit quality remain strong, and we have been able to manage expenses and bring efficiencies to the institution that should benefit us in years to come," said James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer.

As Blue Foundry Bancorp moves into 2024, the focus will be on executing strategic priorities that promote prudent balance sheet growth, funded through organic deposit acquisition. The bank's ability to adapt to a changing economic landscape while maintaining strong capital and credit quality positions it to navigate future challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

For more detailed information on Blue Foundry Bancorp's financial performance, including the full earnings release and financial statements, investors are encouraged to review the 8-K filing.

