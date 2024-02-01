CarMax Inc Insider Sells Shares

Diane Cafritz, EVP, General Counsel & CCO of CarMax Inc (KMX, Financial), executed a sale of 2,730 shares in the company on January 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

CarMax Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is the largest used-car retailer in the United States. The company operates by buying, reconditioning, and selling used vehicles, as well as offering financing options for its customers. CarMax has been expanding its digital capabilities to provide customers with a seamless online and in-store experience.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,436 shares of CarMax Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares.

The insider transaction history at CarMax Inc over the past year indicates a trend of 0 insider buys and 12 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of CarMax Inc were trading at $70.54, resulting in a market capitalization of $10.651 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 21.41, surpassing both the industry median of 17.14 and CarMax Inc's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $70.54 and a GuruFocus Value of $80.10, CarMax Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.88, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.