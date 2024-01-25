Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Solid Growth Amidst Economic Headwinds

Q4 2023 Earnings: Deposit Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion Highlight Resilience

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $22.7 million for Q4 2023, a slight increase from $22.3 million in Q3 2023.
  • Core Net Income: $22.1 million for Q4 2023, down from $23.3 million in Q3 2023.
  • Deposit Growth: Excluding Brokered CDs, deposits grew by $170.8 million, or 2.6%, to $6.8 billion.
  • Net Interest Margin: Expanded by 15 basis points to 3.44%.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio: Strong at 12.98%.
  • Return on Average Assets: Increased to 1.13%.
Article's Main Image

On January 25, 2024, Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The bank holding company, which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank, reported a modest increase in net income and a notable rise in net interest margin, reflecting its ability to navigate a challenging economic landscape.

Amalgamated Financial Corp is a bank holding company and a chartered trust company that provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services nationally. The company's focus on commercial banking and trust services has positioned it to manage deposit liquidity effectively, as highlighted by President and CEO Priscilla Sims Brown, who remarked on the company's strong liquidity position and ability to deliver above-peer returns.

1750498642428588032.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

AMAL's fourth-quarter performance was marked by a $22.7 million net income, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to the third quarter's $22.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share. Core net income for the quarter was slightly lower at $22.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $23.3 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the previous quarter. A tax adjustment of $3.3 million negatively impacted both GAAP and core net income by $0.11 per diluted share.

The company's deposit growth, excluding Brokered CDs, was a significant achievement, with an increase of $170.8 million or 2.6% to $6.8 billion. This growth is particularly important for a bank like AMAL, as deposits are a primary source of funds for lending activities and a key indicator of customer trust and banking relationships.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

AMAL's net interest income grew by $3.6 million, or 5.63%, to $67.3 million, and the net interest margin expanded by 15 basis points to 3.44%. Total deposits increased by $21.1 million, or 0.3%, to $7.0 billion, including a $149.7 million decline in Brokered CDs. The bank's loan portfolio also saw growth, with net loans receivable increasing by $48.7 million, or 1.1%, to $4.3 billion.

On the balance sheet, total assets were $8.0 billion at the end of the quarter, with net loans receivable at $4.3 billion. Total deposits stood at $7.0 billion, and the Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was a robust 12.98%, indicating a conservative asset mix and a strong capital position.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics for AMAL include the net interest margin, which is crucial for understanding the bank's profitability from its lending and investment activities. The Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio is also vital as it measures the bank's core equity capital compared with its total risk-weighted assets, ensuring financial stability and regulatory compliance.

"We are operating in an enviable position of managing deposit liquidity instead of searching for it. In today's highly constrained liquidity environment, we are punching well above our weight, giving us many options to deliver above peer returns," said Priscilla Sims Brown, President and CEO of Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Analysis and Outlook

AMAL's earnings report reflects a company that is effectively managing its resources and capitalizing on growth opportunities despite economic challenges. The increase in net interest income and the expansion of the net interest margin suggest that the company is successfully navigating the interest rate environment and growing its lending activities profitably.

The company's solid capital ratios and liquidity position it well for future growth and resilience against potential economic downturns. However, the increase in provision for credit losses and the tax adjustment highlight the need for vigilance in credit risk management and tax planning.

Overall, AMAL's earnings report demonstrates a company with a strong financial foundation and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions, positioning it as a potentially attractive option for value investors.

For more detailed financial information and performance analysis, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit the investor relations section of Amalgamated Financial Corp's website and review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amalgamated Financial Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.