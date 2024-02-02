Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's Dividend Analysis

Insights into HFBL's Dividend Performance and Future Prospects

Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana (HFBL, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on 2024-02-12, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-26. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana Do?

Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana operates as a bank holding company. It is a federally chartered stock savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. Its core activities consist of attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to originate loans to the residential, commercial, and multi-family segments. The company also invests in securities held-to-maturity and securities available for sale.

A Glimpse at Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's Dividend History

Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2005. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.56% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.63%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's annual dividend growth rate was 14.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 13.90% per year. And over the past decade, Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 14.90%.

Based on Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana stock as of today is approximately 6.82%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's dividend payout ratio is 0.29.

Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's revenue has increased by approximately 12.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 76.41% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's earnings increased by approximately 19.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 74.81% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.80%, which outperforms approximately 62.69% of global competitors, further underscores its robust financial health.

Engaging Conclusion

In conclusion, Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana's consistent dividend payments, strong dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, solid profitability, and positive growth metrics paint a picture of a financially sound company with a reliable dividend policy. These factors are indicative of the company's ability to maintain, and potentially increase, dividends in the future, making it an attractive consideration for value investors focused on income-generating stocks. Will Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana continue to be a dependable source of dividends for investors in the years to come?

