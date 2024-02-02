Insight into Baillie Gifford Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest 13F Filing Highlights Key Stock Movements

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), a century-old investment management partnership, is renowned for its commitment to long-term, bottom-up investing and fundamental analysis. The firm's latest 13F filing for the fourth quarter of 2023 reveals strategic adjustments in its portfolio, reflecting its focus on identifying companies with sustainable growth potential. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment approach, which prioritizes the interests of existing clients, has been a cornerstone of its success, managing assets for some of the world's most prominent professional investors.

Summary of New Buys

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio welcomed 14 new stocks in the fourth quarter. Noteworthy additions include:

Insulet Corp (PODD, Financial), with 1,212,759 shares, making up 0.21% of the portfolio and valued at $263.14 million.

Guardant Health Inc (GH, Financial), comprising 6,178,812 shares, or 0.13% of the portfolio, with a total value of $167.14 million.

Neogen Corp (NEOG, Financial), with 8,286,714 shares, accounting for 0.13% of the portfolio and valued at $166.65 million.

Key Position Increases

Significant stake increases were made in 69 stocks, with the most notable being:

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial), which saw an additional 4,078,723 shares, bringing the total to 4,079,776 shares. This represents a 387,343.11% increase in share count and a 0.43% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $539.10 million.

Block Inc (SQ, Financial), with an additional 5,771,310 shares, bringing the total to 5,935,002 shares. This adjustment marks a 3,525.71% increase in share count, with a total value of $459.07 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) exited 15 holdings entirely in the fourth quarter, including:

Abcam PLC (ABCM, Financial), selling all 7,307,800 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.15%.

Snap Inc (SNAP, Financial), liquidating all 10,345,952 shares, with a -0.08% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Portfolio reductions were made in 196 stocks. The most significant reductions include:

Tesla Inc (TSLA, Financial), with a reduction of 3,604,862 shares, leading to a -16.17% decrease in shares and a -0.82% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $237.66 during the quarter and has seen a -14.02% return over the past three months and -26.50% year-to-date.

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI, Financial), with a reduction of 648,605 shares, resulting in a -10.75% decrease in shares and a -0.75% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $1,417.24 during the quarter, with a 46.08% return over the past three months and 10.71% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consisted of 288 stocks. The top holdings included 6.7% in MercadoLibre Inc (MELI), 5.4% in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), 4.9% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), 4.4% in PDD Holdings Inc (PDD, Financial), and 3.96% in Shopify Inc (SHOP, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated across 11 industries, showcasing the firm's diverse market involvement.

