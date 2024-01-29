Sanmina Corp (SANM) Posts Solid Q1 Fiscal 2024 Results Amid Market Challenges

Steady Performance with Revenue of $1.87 Billion and GAAP EPS of $0.98

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $1.87 billion, reflecting the company's robust sales performance.
  • GAAP Operating Margin: Achieved a GAAP operating margin of 4.7%.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: Delivered a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.98.
  • Non-GAAP Financials: Non-GAAP operating margin stood at 5.5%, with a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.30.
  • Cash Flow and Liquidity: Generated $126 million in cash flow from operations, ending with $632 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased 2.1 million shares for $106 million.
  • Non-GAAP Pre-tax ROIC: Posted a strong non-GAAP pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 22.7%.
Article's Main Image

On January 29, 2024, Sanmina Corp (SANM, Financial), a leading provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on December 30, 2023. The company released its 8-K filing, revealing a steady performance despite the challenging market conditions.

Sanmina Corp operates in two business segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions, which includes printed circuit board assembly and generates the majority of the firm's revenue, and Components, Products, and Services, which encompasses interconnect systems and mechanical systems. The company has a significant presence in the United States, China, and Mexico, and serves markets such as communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, and aerospace.

1752084761926594560.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Sanmina's revenue for the quarter was $1.87 billion, with a GAAP operating margin of 4.7% and a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.98. The non-GAAP figures were slightly more robust, with an operating margin of 5.5% and a diluted EPS of $1.30. These results are indicative of Sanmina's ability to maintain profitability and manage costs effectively in a competitive hardware industry.

Despite a solid performance, Sanmina faces challenges such as reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of sales and risks arising from international operations. Geopolitical uncertainties, including the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East, could also impact future sales and net income. Chairman and CEO Jure Sola commented on the results:

"Our team did a great job delivering first quarter financial results in line with our outlook. We are confident in our market-focused strategy and continue to position the company for long-term financial success."

Financial Achievements and Importance

The company's financial achievements, particularly the non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC of 22.7%, highlight Sanmina's efficient use of capital in generating profits. The share repurchase program, which saw 2.1 million shares bought back for $106 million, reflects confidence in the company's valuation and a commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Key Financial Metrics

Sanmina's balance sheet remains strong, with a decrease in total current liabilities from the previous quarter and a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of $631 million. The income statement shows a net income attributable to common shareholders of $57.068 million, down from the previous year but still demonstrating profitability. The cash flow statement reveals a positive cash flow from operations of $126 million, contributing to a free cash flow of $91.809 million for the quarter.

These metrics are crucial for Sanmina as they provide insights into the company's operational efficiency, liquidity, and financial health, which are key considerations for value investors.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Sanmina's performance in Q1 fiscal 2024 reflects a company that is managing its resources effectively amidst market volatility. The company's focus on operational efficiency and shareholder returns, combined with a strategic approach to market challenges, positions it for potential growth as conditions improve.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Sanmina expects revenue to be between $1.825 billion and $1.925 billion, with GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.95 to $1.05 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.20 to $1.30. This outlook suggests a cautious but stable performance as the company navigates the current economic landscape.

Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the detailed financials can access the full earnings release and additional information on Sanmina's website or listen to the recorded conference call for a deeper dive into the company's financials and strategies.

Sanmina Corp's disciplined approach to cost management and strategic investments, combined with its solid financial performance, make it a company worth watching for value investors seeking opportunities in the hardware sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sanmina Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.