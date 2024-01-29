Nucor Corp (NUE) Posts $785.4 Million in Q4 Earnings; Full Year 2023 Net Earnings Reach $4.52 Billion

Steel Giant Nucor Reports a Dip in Quarterly Earnings Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Consolidated Net Earnings: Q4 earnings of $785.4 million, down from Q3's $1.14 billion and Q4 2022's $1.26 billion.
  • Full Year Earnings: 2023 net earnings totaled $4.52 billion, a decline from $7.61 billion in 2022.
  • Net Sales: Q4 sales fell 12% to $7.70 billion from Q3 and the same quarter the previous year.
  • Average Sales Price: Decreased by 8% from Q3 2023 and 15% from Q4 2022.
  • Shipments: Approximately 5,934,000 tons shipped to outside customers in Q4, a 5% decrease from Q3 but a 3% increase from Q4 2022.
  • Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.54 per share, marking a 6% increase over the prior dividend.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 1.0 million shares in Q4 at an average price of $177.18 per share.
Article's Main Image

On January 29, 2024, Nucor Corp (NUE, Financial), a leading manufacturer of steel and steel products, released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The company, which operates through segments including steel mills, steel products, and raw materials, has reported a decrease in consolidated net earnings for the fourth quarter, with $785.4 million, or $3.16 per diluted share, compared to $1.14 billion, or $4.57 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and $1.26 billion, or $4.89 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Nucor's full-year earnings for 2023 amounted to $4.52 billion, or $18.00 per diluted share, a notable decrease from the $7.61 billion, or $28.79 per diluted share, reported in 2022. Despite the downturn, Leon Topalian, Nucor’s Chair, President, and CEO, highlighted the year as the third-most profitable in the company's history and expressed optimism for future growth driven by a resilient U.S. economy and steel-intensive megatrends.

1752102659252449280.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Nucor's consolidated net sales in Q4 2023 decreased by 12% to $7.70 billion compared to the previous quarter and the same quarter in 2022. The average sales price per ton saw an 8% decrease from Q3 2023 and a 15% decrease from Q4 2022. Shipments to outside customers in Q4 also dropped by 5% from the previous quarter, although there was a 3% increase compared to Q4 2022. The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per gross ton used was $397 in Q4, marking a decrease from both the previous quarter and the same quarter in the previous year.

The company's financial achievements, including a strong balance sheet and a commitment to returning capital to shareholders, are significant in the steel industry, where market conditions can be volatile. Nucor's strategy of diversifying its product offerings and maintaining operational efficiency has helped it navigate the challenges of fluctuating demand and raw material costs.

"The Nucor team delivered a strong finish to 2023, which represents the third-most profitable year in our Company’s history," said Leon Topalian, Nucor’s Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights and Outlook

Earnings for the fourth quarter decreased across all segments due to lower pricing and volumes, with the steel mills segment experiencing the most pronounced drop in realized pricing at sheet and plate mills. The steel products segment saw decreased earnings due to moderating average selling prices and lower volumes, while the raw materials segment earnings fell due to lower pricing for raw materials and planned outages at direct reduced iron (DRI) facilities.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2024, Nucor expects earnings to increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, with the steel mills segment anticipated to see higher average selling prices and volumes, particularly at sheet mills. However, earnings in the steel products segment are expected to decrease due to lower average selling prices, while the raw materials segment is projected to see increased earnings.

Nucor's commitment to shareholder returns remains steadfast, with the company having returned approximately $2.1 billion to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments in 2023, aligning with its practice of returning at least 40% of earnings to stockholders.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, Nucor Corp's financial resilience, strategic growth initiatives, and shareholder-friendly policies make it a company worth considering in the dynamic steel industry landscape.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nucor Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.