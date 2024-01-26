On January 26, 2024, Kristine Anderson, EVP & COO of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH), sold 5,068 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,260 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management and technology consulting, analytics, digital solutions, engineering, mission operations, and cyber expertise to the U.S. government, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's services are designed to help clients meet their strategic, operational, and technology objectives.

The insider transaction history for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp shows a pattern of insider selling, with 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp were trading at $139.88, giving the company a market cap of $18.735 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 46.43, which is higher than the industry median of 17.845 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.2, indicating that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $116.14.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

