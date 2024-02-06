On January 26, 2024, Diane Cafritz, the EVP, General Counsel & CCO of CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX), sold 22,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail here.

CarMax Inc is a retailer of used vehicles and also provides related services such as vehicle financing, warranties, and insurance. The company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It has a large network of stores across the United States and offers customers a wide selection of vehicles through its online and physical locations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,436 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale of 22,000 shares is part of this activity.

The insider transaction history for CarMax Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, CarMax Inc's shares were trading at $70.08 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $11.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.16, which is above both the industry median of 17.11 and the company's historical median.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $70.08 and a GF Value of $80.14, CarMax Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

