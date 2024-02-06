Renee Brooks, Chief Operating Officer of SouthState Corp (NYSE:SSB), executed a sale of 4,025 shares in the company on January 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. SouthState Corp is a bank holding company that provides a wide range of banking services and products to its customers, including consumer and commercial banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,025 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for SouthState Corp indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 12 insider sells and only 2 insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of SouthState Corp were trading at $85.62, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.6238 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.49, which is above the industry median of 9.345 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $85.62 and a GuruFocus Value of $89.22, SouthState Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.