Director Barbara Allen Sells 1,748 Shares of D.R. Horton Inc

On January 30, 2024, Director Barbara Allen executed a sale of 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial), as reported in the SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,564 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Inc, based in Arlington, Texas, is a home construction company that operates in various segments, including the construction and sale of single-family housing, the provision of mortgage financing and title services, and the construction and sale of multi-family housing. It is recognized as one of the largest homebuilders in the United States.

The insider transaction history for D.R. Horton Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 14 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of D.R. Horton Inc were trading at $143.26, resulting in a market capitalization of $47.536 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 10.31, which is slightly above the industry median of 10.1 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.17, with a share price of $143.26 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $122.47, indicating that D.R. Horton Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.