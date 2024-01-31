Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) Reports Solid Growth in Q4 and FY 2023 Earnings

Organic Sales and Adjusted EPS Climb as Company Announces Positive 2024 Outlook

36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Q4 Organic Sales Growth: 3.8% increase in organic sales, contributing to a 5.3% rise in net sales.
  • Adjusted EPS Growth: Q4 adjusted EPS up by 16.0%, with a full-year increase of 11.7%.
  • Service Segment Momentum: Service organic sales up by 6.8% in Q4, with a 7.7% increase for the full year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Full-year free cash flow reached $1.49 billion, with an adjusted free cash flow of $1.53 billion.
  • 2024 Outlook: Otis projects organic sales growth of 3 to 5%, with adjusted EPS of $3.80 to $3.90 and adjusted free cash flow of approximately $1.6 billion.
Article's Main Image

On January 31, 2024, Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the company's financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The report highlighted a positive trajectory in sales and earnings, with a particularly strong performance in the Service segment.

Otis, the world's leading manufacturer and service provider for elevators and escalators, continues to leverage its vast installed base and comprehensive service offerings. With a history dating back to the invention of the safety elevator by Elisha Graves Otis, the company has grown to service over 2 million units globally, maintaining a significant market share in the industry.

1752660677484507136.png

Financial Highlights

The fourth quarter saw net sales increase to $3.62 billion, a 5.3% improvement over the previous year, with organic sales growing by 3.8%. This growth was attributed to a 6.8% increase in Service organic sales and a stable performance in New Equipment sales. The company's GAAP EPS rose by 11.3% to $0.79, while adjusted EPS saw a more significant increase of 16.0% to $0.87.

For the full year, Otis reported net sales of $14.2 billion, marking a 3.8% increase, with organic sales growing by 5.6%. The GAAP EPS for the year was up by 14.5% to $3.39, and the adjusted EPS increased by 11.7% to $3.54.

Otis's Service segment continued to be a strong driver of growth, with a 7.7% increase in organic sales for the year. The segment's operating profit margin expanded by 50 basis points, reflecting the company's ability to leverage its scale and efficiency in this area.

The company's financial strength was further demonstrated by its cash flow performance. Otis generated $1.6 billion in cash flow from operations and reported a free cash flow of $1.49 billion for the year, with an adjusted free cash flow of $1.53 billion.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Otis's New Equipment segment faced a challenging environment, particularly in China, but managed to offset declines with growth in other regions. The segment's operating profit margin improved, benefiting from productivity gains and favorable pricing.

Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks commented on the company's performance, stating:

"Otis delivered excellent fourth quarter results with mid-teens adjusted EPS growth, the third consecutive quarter of high-single digit Service organic sales growth, and a return to New Equipment orders growth. We expanded adjusted Service operating profit margin by 50 basis points for the second consecutive year, accelerated growth in our industry-leading maintenance portfolio to 4.2%, grew both our New Equipment and modernization backlogs and distributed approximately $1.35 billion to shareholders including $800 million through share repurchases."

Looking ahead to 2024, Otis anticipates continued growth with organic sales expected to increase by 3 to 5%, and adjusted earnings per share projected to be between $3.80 and $3.90. The company also expects to generate approximately $1.6 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

Otis's solid performance and optimistic outlook for 2024 reflect the company's strategic focus on expanding its service offerings and maintaining its leadership in the elevator and escalator industry. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate sustained growth and value creation from the company's operations.

For a detailed understanding of Otis Worldwide Corp's financials and strategic direction, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Otis Worldwide Corp for further details.

