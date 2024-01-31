MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) Reports Robust Earnings Growth and Record Information Services Revenue in Q4

Full Year 2023 Results Show Continued Expansion and Client Engagement

Summary
  • Total Revenues: Increased by 10.9% to $197.2 million in Q4, with full-year revenues up 5% to $753 million.
  • Net Income: Rose by 17.6% to $69.6 million in Q4, with diluted EPS up 16.5% to $1.84.
  • Information Services: Achieved record revenue of $11.9 million in Q4, a 14.6% increase year-over-year.
  • Post-Trade Services: Also saw record revenue, reaching $11.0 million in Q4, marking a 24.1% rise.
  • International Expansion: International products' average daily volume (ADV) grew by 10.8%, with record portfolio trading volume.
  • Client Engagement: MarketAxess X-Pro's eligible portfolio trading volume increased to 30.3%, with a record number of active client firms.
  • Open Trading Share: Stood at 36% of total credit, delivering an estimated $173 million in price improvement for the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On January 31, 2024, MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leader in electronic fixed-income trading, reported a significant increase in revenues and net income, underpinned by strong performance in information services and post-trade revenues.

MarketAxess, founded in 2000, operates a premier electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, connecting broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company has expanded its offerings to include U.S. Treasuries and municipal bonds, complementing its core products of U.S. investment-grade, high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. MarketAxess also provides a suite of pre- and post-trade services, enhancing its value proposition in the capital markets industry.

The fourth quarter saw a 10.9% increase in total revenues, reaching $197.2 million, which includes contributions from Pragma revenues and favorable foreign currency fluctuations. Despite a 19.9% rise in total expenses, the company achieved a 16.5% increase in diluted earnings per share (EPS) to $1.84, with net income growing to $69.6 million. This performance was bolstered by tax benefits and the purchase of transferable tax credits.

MarketAxess' financial achievements, such as record information services revenue and post-trade revenue, underscore the company's successful diversification and innovation in product offerings. The growth in automated and algorithmic trading volume, which saw a 40.3% increase, reflects the company's commitment to enhancing trading efficiency and client profitability.

CEO Chris Concannon commented on the year's accomplishments, highlighting the integration of MarketAxess X-Pro and the expansion of automated and algorithmic trading solutions. He stated:

In 2023, we made significant strides in enhancing our client franchise, increasing client engagement with MarketAxess X-Pro, our new trading platform, and delivering solid growth in ADV across new product areas and regions.

For the full year 2024, MarketAxess provided guidance based on foreign exchange rates as of December 31, 2023, signaling continued optimism for the company's prospects.

MarketAxess' balance sheet remains robust, with a strong net income margin of 35.3% for Q4 and an EBITDA margin of 50.0%. The company's financial health is further evidenced by its ability to generate free cash flow, a critical metric for value investors assessing the company's ability to sustain and grow its operations.

In summary, MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial) has demonstrated a strong financial performance in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, with significant revenue growth, record results in key service areas, and robust client engagement. The company's strategic initiatives and platform enhancements have positioned it well for continued success in the evolving capital markets landscape.

For more detailed information on MarketAxess Holdings Inc's financial results, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MarketAxess Holdings Inc for further details.

