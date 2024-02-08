Chuck Royce Adjusts Position in Timberland Bancorp Inc

December 31, 2023
Overview of Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Trade Action

On December 31, 2023, the investment firm managed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) executed a reduction in its holdings of Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK, Financial). The transaction involved a decrease of 18,653 shares, which altered the firm's stake in the company by -6.18%. This adjustment had a minor impact of -0.01% on the portfolio, with the trade executed at a price of $31.46 per share. Following the trade, the firm's total share count in Timberland Bancorp stood at 283,219, representing a 0.09% position in the portfolio and a 3.49% ownership of the traded stock.

Profile of Investment Firm Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)

Charles M. Royce, a notable figure in the investment community, is recognized for his pioneering work in small-cap investing. Since 1972, Royce has been at the helm of the Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund, bringing his expertise to the forefront of value investing. With a bachelor's degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University, Royce's firm focuses on companies with market capitalizations up to $5 billion, seeking out undervalued stocks with strong balance sheets, successful business histories, and promising futures. The firm's top holdings include FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), Ziff Davis Inc (ZD, Financial), Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW, Financial), and Arcosa Inc (ACA, Financial), with a preference for the Industrials and Technology sectors.

Timberland Bancorp Inc at a Glance

Timberland Bancorp Inc, trading under the symbol TSBK, is a bank holding company based in the USA, with its initial public offering dating back to January 13, 1998. The company's banking services include a wide array of financial products such as checking and savings accounts, online and mobile banking, various loan options, and business solutions. Timberland Bank, the company's primary segment, focuses on real estate loans, including residential and commercial construction, as well as land loans. With a market capitalization of $227.136 million and a stock price of $27.97, Timberland Bancorp is currently considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $33.33.

Insights into the Trade

The trade price of $31.46, when compared to the current stock price of $27.97, indicates a decrease of -11.09% since the transaction. The trade's significance in Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is relatively modest, yet it reflects a strategic adjustment by the firm. The position size of 0.09% in the portfolio, coupled with a 3.49% stake in Timberland Bancorp, suggests a targeted investment approach by the firm.

Financial Health of Timberland Bancorp Inc

Timberland Bancorp's financial health is reflected in its market capitalization and stock performance metrics. The stock's PE Ratio stands at 9.35, and it is currently rated as modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $33.33. The stock's price to GF Value ratio is 0.84, indicating that it is trading below its intrinsic value. The company's stock has experienced a year-to-date price change ratio of -10.81%.

Performance Indicators of Timberland Bancorp Inc

The company's GF Score is 80/100, suggesting good outperformance potential. Timberland Bancorp's Financial Strength is ranked at 5/10, while its Profitability Rank stands at 6/10. The company's Growth Rank is impressive at 8/10, and its GF Value Rank is 7/10. However, its Momentum Rank is lower at 4/10.

Market Context and Guru Holdings

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm holds a diversified portfolio with a strong presence in the Industrials and Technology sectors. Timberland Bancorp operates within the competitive banking industry, and its performance must be evaluated in the context of its peers. Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is currently the largest guru shareholder in Timberland Bancorp, although the exact share percentage is not disclosed.

Concluding Analysis of the Trade

The recent transaction by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm in Timberland Bancorp Inc reflects a calculated adjustment within the portfolio. While the trade impact is minimal, it aligns with the firm's value investing philosophy and its focus on financial health and future profitability. For value investors, this trade offers insights into the strategic moves of seasoned investors in the small-cap space. The potential impact of this transaction on Timberland Bancorp's future performance will be closely monitored by market watchers and investors alike.

