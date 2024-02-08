Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. The company's market capitalization stands at $1.29 billion, with a current stock price of $10.52. Over the past week, NOVA has seen a gain of 2.24%, and more impressively, a gain of 15.22% over the past three months. Despite these gains, the GF Value of $57.71 suggests a cautious approach, as the stock is still considered a possible value trap, a sentiment that has remained unchanged from the past GF Valuation.

Company Overview

Sunnova Energy International Inc operates within the semiconductors industry, specializing as a residential solar and energy storage service provider. The company's portfolio includes operations and maintenance, monitoring, and a variety of solar system products. With a focus on sustainability and renewable energy solutions, Sunnova offers add-on battery storage, home solar protection plans, and new solar battery storage options to its customers.

Assessing Profitability

NOVA's Profitability Rank is currently at 3 out of 10. The company's operating margin is at -22.66%, which, while negative, is better than 14.76% of 962 companies in the industry. The Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -18.62%, surpassing 13.57% of its peers. Similarly, the Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) are -2.77% and -1.93% respectively, outperforming a significant portion of the industry. These figures indicate that while Sunnova's profitability is low, it is not the worst among its competitors.

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is impressive at 8 out of 10. Sunnova has demonstrated a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 14.80% and an even more robust 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 30.80%. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is a remarkable 34.94%. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 28.60%, while the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -2.60%, indicating some volatility in earnings. These growth metrics, particularly the revenue growth rates, are favorable when compared to industry peers.

Investor Holdings

Notable investors in Sunnova include Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,109,016 shares, which translates to a 0.91% share percentage. Another significant holder is Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), with 99,990 shares, representing 0.08% of the company's shares.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Sunnova stands in a competitive position. Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ, Financial) has a slightly higher market cap of $1.43 billion, while SunPower Corp (SPWR, Financial) has a lower market cap of $530.467 million. JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS, Financial) is close behind with a market cap of $1.35 billion. These figures suggest that Sunnova is a significant player within its industry, holding its own against other key competitors.

Conclusion

In summary, Sunnova Energy International Inc has shown a strong stock performance with a significant gain over the past three months. While the company's profitability metrics are not stellar, they are competitive within the industry. The growth prospects for Sunnova are promising, with high revenue growth rates and a strong future revenue growth estimate. However, the GF Value and Valuation advise potential investors to exercise caution, as the stock may still be a possible value trap. Investors should consider these factors, along with the company's industry position and competitive standing, when making investment decisions.

