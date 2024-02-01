On February 1, 2024, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK, Financial), a global leader in tools and outdoor equipment, released its 8-K filing, reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. The company, known for its robust portfolio of power tools, hand tools, and outdoor equipment, operates primarily through its Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments, with the majority of its revenue generated in the United States.

Despite facing market headwinds, including lower outdoor and DIY volumes and infrastructure customer destocking, Stanley Black & Decker managed to expand its fourth quarter gross margin to 29.6%, a 10.7-point increase from the prior year. This margin improvement was attributed to accelerated supply chain actions and reduced shipping costs, which helped counter the impact of reduced volumes.

President & CEO Donald Allan, Jr. emphasized the company's focus on strategic business transformation, which has laid a strong foundation for improved profitability in 2024. The company's disciplined efforts have led to adjusted gross margin improvements in each quarter and robust free cash flow generation, aligning with key focus areas for 2023.

“Our performance in 2023 reflects our relentless focus on the successful execution of the strategic business transformation objectives and supports a strong foundation for improved profitability in 2024," said Allan.

Stanley Black & Decker's strategic initiatives include advancing innovation, streamlining the organization, and prioritizing cash flow generation and inventory optimization. The company's Global Cost Reduction Program is on track to deliver $2 billion in run-rate savings by the end of 2025, with $835 million already achieved in 2023. This program has been instrumental in reducing inventory by approximately $1.1 billion compared to the end of 2022, contributing to the full year's cash from operating activities of $1.2 billion and free cash flow of $853 million.

The company's segment results for the fourth quarter showed a 7% decline in Tools & Outdoor net sales and a 4% decrease in Industrial net sales. However, the Tools & Outdoor segment margin improved significantly, with an adjusted segment margin of 10.0%, up 900 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Looking ahead to 2024, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan expressed confidence in the company's disciplined approach to cost management and its focus on margin expansion, cash generation, and balance sheet strength. The guidance for 2024 reflects an anticipated GAAP EPS range of $1.60 to $2.85 and an adjusted EPS range of $3.50 to $4.50, with free cash flow expected to approximate $0.6 billion to $0.8 billion.

Looking to 2024, we will continue our measured and disciplined approach to cost management as we drive toward our target of 35%+ adjusted gross margins while funding additional organic revenue growth investments," Hallinan stated.

Stanley Black & Decker's strategic transformation and cost reduction efforts have positioned the company to navigate a challenging market environment effectively. The focus on supply chain efficiencies and cash flow management is expected to support the company's long-term growth and shareholder value creation.

About Stanley Black & Decker: Stanley Black & Decker, headquartered in the USA, is a leading global provider of tools, outdoor products, and engineered fastening systems. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the company serves a diverse customer base, including tradespeople, builders, and DIY enthusiasts.

