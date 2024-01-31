Landstar System Inc Reports Q4 Earnings Amid Challenging Freight Environment

Revenue and EPS Experience Decline from Previous Year's Quarter

59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Landstar System Inc (LSTR) reported a decrease in revenue to $1.204 billion in Q4 2023 from $1.675 billion in Q4 2022.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): EPS declined to $1.62 in Q4 2023, down from $2.60 in the same quarter the previous year.
  • Gross Profit: Gross profit for Q4 2023 was $124.6 million compared to $180.0 million in Q4 2022.
  • Return on Equity: Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity stood at 27%.
  • Dividend: A quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share has been declared, payable on March 8, 2024.
  • Share Repurchase: Landstar is authorized to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares under its share purchase programs.
  • Balance Sheet Strength: Cash and short-term investments totaled approximately $541 million as of December 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On January 31, 2024, Landstar System Inc (LSTR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the fourth quarter of 2023. Landstar System is an agent-based, asset-light third-party logistics provider, primarily engaged in domestic truck brokerage, which constitutes 90% of its revenue. The company also offers a range of services including intermodal, global air and ocean forwarding, and warehousing services, in addition to insurance programs for captive owner-operators.

The reported quarter saw a decrease in revenue to $1.204 billion, down from $1.675 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline was partly attributed to the soft macro-freight environment and an extra week of operations in the 2022 fourth quarter, which contributed approximately $65 million in revenue. The earnings per share (EPS) also saw a decline, coming in at $1.62 compared to $2.60 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Landstar's performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 was impacted by a continuation of soft demand, particularly in the U.S. manufacturing sector, and a weaker than typical peak season. Additionally, a loose truck capacity market contributed to a 22% decline in the number of loads hauled via truck and a 10% decrease in truck revenue per load compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. These factors led to challenging year-over-year comparisons.

Despite these challenges, Landstar's President and CEO Jim Gattoni highlighted the company's admirable financial performance in the face of a difficult freight transportation backdrop. He noted the strength and resilience of the Landstar network and the company's strong balance sheet, with significant cash and short-term investments. The company's operating income for the quarter was $74.6 million, and the cash flow from operations for the fiscal year 2023 was $394 million.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Gattoni provided guidance for the first quarter of 2024, anticipating revenue to be in the range of $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion and EPS to be between $1.25 and $1.35. This forecast includes estimated insurance and claims costs of approximately 5.5% of BCO revenue and an estimated effective income tax rate of 24.5%.

Landstar's financial achievements, such as the 27% return on average shareholders’ equity and the authorization to repurchase up to 3,000,000 shares, underscore the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders. The declaration of a quarterly dividend also reflects the board's intention to provide consistent returns to its investors.

Landstar's financial stability and strategic positioning suggest that the company is well-equipped to navigate the current market challenges and capitalize on potential improvements in freight market fundamentals.

For a more detailed analysis of Landstar System Inc's financials and future outlook, investors are encouraged to join the live webcast of the company's quarterly earnings conference call.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Landstar System Inc for further details.

