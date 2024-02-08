Sharat Sharan, President and Chief Executive, 10% Owner of ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF), sold 29,977 shares of the company on January 31, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $7.69 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $230,616.13.

ON24 Inc is a company that provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences, and multimedia content experiences. The platform is designed to provide users with data-rich insights that can drive more sales and marketing impact.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 266,645 shares of ON24 Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further adds to the insider's series of transactions over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for ON24 Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders. There have been no insider buys and 40 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of ON24 Inc were trading at $7.69 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $324.127 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.84, indicating that ON24 Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value chart provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation compared to its historical and intrinsic value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at ON24 Inc may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

For more detailed information on Sharat Sharan's insider transactions, please refer to the SEC filing.

