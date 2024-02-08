Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), executed a sale of 1,795 shares in the company on January 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

ServiceNow Inc is a company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for global enterprises. The company's services include a suite of applications built on its proprietary platform that automates workflow and integrates related business processes. ServiceNow's applications focus on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,262 shares of ServiceNow Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction on January 30 is part of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for ServiceNow Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 83 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, ServiceNow Inc shares were trading at $781.06, giving the company a market capitalization of $158.055 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 91.68, which is above the industry median of 26.765 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $781.06 and a GuruFocus Value of $717.96, ServiceNow Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

