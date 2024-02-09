Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Reports Modest Revenue Growth Amidst Strong Dupixent Sales

Full Year 2023 Revenues Rise 8%, Driven by Dupixent and EYLEA HD Sales

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Full year 2023 revenues increased by 8% to $13.12 billion, with a 14% rise excluding Ronapreve.
  • Dupixent Sales Surge: Dupixent global net sales soared by 33% to $11.59 billion in 2023.
  • EYLEA Performance: U.S. net sales for EYLEA HD and EYLEA reached $5.89 billion in 2023, including $166 million from EYLEA HD post its FDA approval.
  • Libtayo Growth: Libtayo global net sales grew by 50% to $869 million in 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share: GAAP diluted EPS stood at $10.19 for Q4 2023, with non-GAAP diluted EPS at $11.86.
  • Research and Development: R&D expenses increased by 13% in Q4 2023, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing its pipeline.
Article's Main Image

On February 2, 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, known for its innovative treatments for eye diseases, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation, reported a modest revenue increase of 1% for the fourth quarter, reaching $3.43 billion, and an 8% increase for the full year, totaling $13.12 billion. Excluding the COVID-19 treatment Ronapreve, revenue growth was more pronounced, at 14% for the quarter and 12% for the year.

1753395603758542848.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Regeneron's flagship products, Dupixent and EYLEA, were significant contributors to the company's revenue growth. Dupixent's global net sales, recorded by Sanofi, jumped by 31% to $3.22 billion in Q4 and by 33% to $11.59 billion for the full year. EYLEA HD, approved by the FDA in August 2023, contributed $166 million to the U.S. net sales, which totaled $5.89 billion for the year. Libtayo also saw a significant uptick, with global net sales increasing by 44% to $244 million in Q4 and by 50% to $869 million for the full year.

Despite these achievements, Regeneron faced challenges, including a decrease in U.S. net sales of EYLEA due to market dynamics, resulting in a lower net selling price and volumes. The transition of patients from EYLEA to EYLEA HD following its launch also impacted volumes. These challenges underscore the importance of continuous innovation and market adaptation in the biotechnology industry.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Regeneron's financial health is further evidenced by its income statement and balance sheet figures. GAAP net income saw a slight decrease of 3% in Q4 to $1.16 billion and a 9% decrease for the full year to $3.95 billion. Non-GAAP net income also experienced declines of 6% for Q4 and 2% for the full year. The company's R&D investments increased, reflecting its commitment to advancing its pipeline, with a 13% rise in R&D expenses for Q4.

Regeneron's balance sheet remains robust, with the company ending the year with a strong cash position. This financial stability supports the company's strategic investments in R&D and potential business development opportunities, positioning it for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Regeneron plans to continue investing heavily in internal R&D and driving commercial execution. The company's pipeline includes approximately 35 product candidates in clinical development, with several key milestones expected in 2024. These include regulatory decisions on Dupixent for COPD with type 2 inflammatory phenotype and odronextamab for relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Regeneron's commitment to innovation and its strong pipeline of product candidates bode well for its future growth prospects. As the company navigates the challenges of the market, its strategic investments and robust product portfolio are expected to drive long-term value for shareholders.

For a more detailed analysis of Regeneron's financial results and future outlook, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call on the company's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.