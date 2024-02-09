Elfun Trusts Bolsters Portfolio with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Marking a 2.37% Stake

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insightful 13F Filing Update: Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio)' Strategic Moves in Q4 2023

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio), a fund with exclusive access for General Electric's U.S. employees and trustees, has revealed its investment strategy for the fourth quarter of 2023 through the latest N-PORT filing. The fund, previously managed by David Carlson until 2019, is now under the stewardship of William Sandow and Christopher Sierakowski. Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) aims to generate returns by investing in U.S. companies with a strong domestic presence, focusing on equity securities across various industries. The fund's stock selection is pivotal to its performance, with an eye on companies that show potential for future dividend payments.

1753448626073530368.png

Summary of New Buys

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with the addition of 2 new stocks:

  • The most significant addition was Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial), with 160,300 shares, accounting for 2.37% of the portfolio and a total value of $85.09 million.
  • The second largest addition was ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial), with 218,000 shares, representing approximately 0.51% of the portfolio, valued at $18.21 million.

Key Position Increases

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) also bolstered its stakes in 7 stocks, with notable increases in:

  • Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial), with an additional 35,700 shares, bringing the total to 60,700 shares. This represents a 142.8% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 1.11%, and a total value of $67.76 million.
  • NextEra Energy Inc (NEE, Financial), with an additional 127,400 shares, bringing the total to 1,190,800. This adjustment marks an 11.98% increase in share count, with a total value of $72.33 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) exited 2 holdings in the fourth quarter of 2023:

  • Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial): The fund sold all 236,349 shares, impacting the portfolio by -1.52%.
  • IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV, Financial): The complete liquidation of 177,300 shares caused a -1.08% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its position in 19 stocks, with significant changes in:

  • Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) was reduced by 75,000 shares, leading to a -15.8% decrease in shares and a -0.7% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $325.65 during the quarter, returning 52.63% over the past 3 months and 34.05% year-to-date.
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial) saw a reduction of 43,900 shares, a -20.54% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.68%. The stock's average trading price was $533.34 during the quarter, with returns of -5.00% over the past 3 months and -3.58% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 42 stocks, with top holdings including 8.88% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 6.34% in Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), 5.44% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), 4.94% in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), and 3.94% in Meta Platforms Inc (META). The fund's investments are primarily concentrated across 11 industries, reflecting a diversified approach to value investing.

1753448658206093312.png

1753448682444976128.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.