Kosmos Energy Ltd CFO Nealesh Shah Sells 172,327 Shares

Nealesh Shah, SVP and CFO of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS, Financial), has sold 172,327 shares of the company on February 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 172,327 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. It aims to create shareholder value by finding and developing a balanced portfolio of oil and gas assets, which includes production and development projects as well as exploration prospects.

The insider transaction history for Kosmos Energy Ltd shows a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 7 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd were trading at $5.93, giving the company a market cap of $2.664 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 38.60, which is above both the industry median of 9.61 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $5.93 and a GuruFocus Value of $4.94, Kosmos Energy Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

