Martin Small, CFO & Senior Managing Director of BlackRock Inc (BLK, Financial), has sold 7,036 shares of the company on February 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $786.36 per share, resulting in a total value of $5,533,472.96.

BlackRock Inc is a global investment management corporation based in New York City. Founded in 1988, it is the world's largest asset manager, with $9.46 trillion in assets under management as of 2021. BlackRock operates globally with 70 offices in 30 countries and clients in 100 countries. The company offers a range of solutions for institutions, financial professionals, and individuals across various asset classes and investment strategies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,036 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 15 insider sells for BlackRock Inc.

On the valuation front, BlackRock Inc's shares were trading at $786.36 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $117.018 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.58, which is above the industry median of 13.62 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.08, with a GF Value of $730.01, indicating that BlackRock Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions, the company's fundamentals, and other relevant factors when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.