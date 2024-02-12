Amir Weiss, Chief Accounting Officer of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA, Financial), sold 31,766 shares of the company on February 1, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 33,747 shares and making no purchase transactions.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets generic and specialty medicines. The company's portfolio includes treatments for disorders in the central nervous system, pain, respiratory, oncology, and more. It is one of the largest generic drug manufacturers in the world.

The insider transaction history for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shows a pattern of insider sales, with 12 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the valuation front, shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd were trading at $12.37 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $13.633 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.44, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

