According to a recent SEC filing, Executive Vice President Kenneth Query has sold 5,500 shares of Nucor Corp (NUE, Financial) on February 1, 2024. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $186.37, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,025,035.

Nucor Corp, a member of the Basic Materials sector and the Steel industry, is the largest steel producer in the United States and also one of the largest in the world. Nucor operates with a diversified range of steel and steel products including carbon and alloy steel, steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating, and wire and wire mesh. The company's operations are primarily based in the US, but it has an international presence as well.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,500 shares of Nucor Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there has been a predominance of insider selling activities.

The insider transaction history for Nucor Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 16 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, Nucor Corp's shares were trading at $186.37 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $44,804.156 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.13, which is below the industry median of 12.81 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current price of $186.37 and a GuruFocus Value of $148.25, Nucor Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

