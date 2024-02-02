Q3 2024 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Good day, and welcome to Tata Motors' Q3 FY '24 Earnings Call. With me today are PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors; Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. Richard Molyneux, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; and our colleagues from the Investor Relations team.



Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji - Tata Motors Limited - Group CFO



Thanks, [Anish]. Firstly, welcome all of you for the earnings call. Once again, it's our pleasure to take you through the results of the quarter.



If I were to leave one message as to how we see this quarter, we see this as one of consistent delivery, 6 quarters in a row, and that gives us tremendous satisfaction that we are executing on our strategies in all o