Q3 2024 Arvind Smartspaces Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q3 nine-months FY24 earnings conference call of Arvind SmartSpaces Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Sharma from Adfactors. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Amit Sharma - Adfactors PR - Group Head, IR



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Q3 and nine-months FY24 results conference call of Arvind SmartSpaces Limited. We have with us today on the call Mr. Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Ankit Jain, CFO, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Avinash Suresh, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Prakash Makwana, Company Secretary; and Mr. Vikram Rajput, Head, Investor Relations.



Please note that a copy of the disclosure is available on the Investors sections of the website of Arvind SmartSpaces Limited as well as on the stock exchanges. Please do note that anything said on this call that reflects the outlook towards the future, which could be construed as a forward-looki