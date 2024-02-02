Feb 02, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Kavinder Singh - Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good evening, everyone, and a very warm welcome to our quarter three FY24 earnings call. On the call with me today, we have Mr. Ram Mundra, our Interim CFO. You can find our quarterly results and investor presentation referred to in our remarks today on the stock exchanges and our company website. I sincerely hope you have had a chance to go through them.



I think let me start little bit with the industry, at an industry level, occupancy is around stable at around 61% to 63%. Our ADRs were trending significantly higher at around INR 8,500 in December, mainly due to the aftereffects of the events like G20