Q4 2023 Abbvie Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AbbVie Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) today's call is also being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to introduce Ms. Liz Shea, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Elizabeth Shea - AbbVie Inc. - SVP of IR



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Also on the call with me today are Rick Gonzalez, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Rob Michael, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jeff Stewart, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer; Scott Reents, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics; and Roopal Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Therapeutics. Joining us for the Q&A portion of the call is Tom Hudson, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer of Global Research.



Before we get started, I'll note that some statement