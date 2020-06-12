Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Jun 12, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Joseph H. Gardner - Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Founder, President, Principal Executive Officer & Director



Thank you, and thanks, everybody, for participating in this conference call this morning. We're very pleased and excited to be able to present more about our glaucoma program, and we're particularly pleased to have Dr. Paul Kaufman, MD, from the University of Wisconsin, as a presenter; as well as Dr. Janey Wiggs, from Harvard Medical Center, as a presenter as well.



We will be covering the novel mechanism for treating glaucoma. Dr. Kaufman will cover the current landscape and talk about the unmet needs. Dr. Wiggs will talk about the role of the Tie2 receptor in maintaining intraocular pressure. And I will