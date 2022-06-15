Jun 15, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Madhu Sudhan Kumar - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



And thanks for joining us today, the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference. Really pleased to be joined by the team at Alector to kind of talk to the story where things are -- where things are headed. So I'd say, let me start at a very high level.How would you broadly describe Alector's approach, particularly in neurodegenerative disease, but also in oncology.



Questions and Answers:

- Alector, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & DirectorSure. So as you know, that the dominant approach for treating all neurodegenerative disorders for the last few decades was to go after misfolded proteins. So there have been more than 50 clinical trials with drugs targeting the beta amyloid pathology, there have been 15 or 20 clinical trials going after the TAU pathology, there have been clinical trials going after huntingtin in Huntington's disease, [senior ALS , SNP ALS]. And so far, the majority of these trials were quite negative or marginally positive. We, 8 years ago, de