Dec 03, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

John William Pitzer - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD, Global Technology Strategist and Global Technology Sector Head



Good afternoon. Why don't we go ahead and get started with this session? It's my pleasure this morning to introduce the management team of Allegro MicroSystems. We've got both Ravi Vig, who's the Chief Executive Officer and President; and we have Paul Walsh, who's the Chief Financial Officer.



As many of you know, Allegro is a little bit over a month removed from their initial public offering. It's been a tremendous success. The stock's up almost about 100% from where it was priced. And we've got the opportunity today to spend about the next 30 minutes in this forum to talk to both Ravi and Paul about the company. Again, if you have any direct questions, because we are virtual this year, please feel free to e-mail them directly to me and I'll sort of work them into my prepared questions.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - MD, Global Tec