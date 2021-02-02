Q3 2021 Allegro Microsystems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Allegro MicroSystems Third Q Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.



(Operator Instructions)



And I would now like to hand the conference over to Katie Blye. Please go ahead.



Katherine Blye - Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Good evening, and thank you for joining us today for Allegro's third quarter results for fiscal year 2021. I'm joined today by Allegro's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Vig; and Allegro's Chief Financial Officer, Paul Walsh.



We will review our quarterly financial performance and provide a summary of our outlook. Our earnings release and the accompanying financial tables are available on the Investor Relations page of our website. This call is being webcasted, and a recording will be available on our IR page shortly.



Please note that comments made during this conference call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include projections and other statements about future eve