Q1 2024 Allegro Microsystems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Jalene Hoover -



Thank you, Carmen. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Allegra's First Fiscal Quarter 2024 Results. I'm joined today by Allegro's President and Chief Executive Officer, Vineet Nargolwala; and Allegro's Chief Financial Officer, Derek D'Antilio. They will provide highlights of our business, review our quarterly financial performance and share our second quarter outlook. We will follow our prepared remarks with a Q&A session.



Our earnings release and prepared remarks include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures that are discu