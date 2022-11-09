Nov 09, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Jonathan Yong - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Last but not least, the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference Day 1 is Alignment Healthcare. With us today, we have CEO, John Kao; and CFO, Thomas Freeman. I'm Jonathan Yong, the health care technology analyst here at Credit Suisse. And first, we'll kick off with some -- you guys just reported 3Q results. So if you provide some quick commentary and a summary of how the results came in and how they came in relative to your expectations, et cetera.



John E. Kao - Alignment Healthcare, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes. I can jump in. Great to chat with you this evening here. So we reported earnings on Thursday last week, and we're really proud to come in ahead of expectations across kind of all 4 of our key KPIs. So from a top line standpoint, I think the kind of key point of emphasis is not just the quarter in and of itself, will repeat the high end of our guidance by about $25 million.



But really, we raised our outlook for the year where for