Q4 2019 Alimera Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Alimera Sciences Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jules Abraham, CORE IR. Please go ahead.



Jules Abraham - CORE IR - Director of Public Relations



Good morning, and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me today from Alimera's leadership team are Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Jones, Chief Financial Officer.



During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address Alimera's expectations for future performance or operational results. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors described in Alimera's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, the Form 8-K filed