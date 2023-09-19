Applied DNA Sciences Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Jim Heyward - Applied DNA Sciences Inc - Chairman, President and CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the annual meeting of the stockholders of Applied DNA Sciences. I am Jim Heyward, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and I will act as chair of the meeting.



I would like to introduce you to the directors and members of management who are virtually present with us at the meeting this morning. Excuse me.



We are very pleased to have our directors of the company on the call today, and we are also pleased to have with us Beth Jantzen, our Chief Financial Officer; Judy Murrah, our Chief Operating Officer; Clay Shorrock, our Chief Legal Officer; and James LaRocca of Marcum LLP, our independent certified public accountants, and Merrill Kraines of McDermott Will & Emery, our outside legal counsel.



The meeting will please come to order. Francis Byrd, a representative of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Incorporated will serve as the Inspector of Elections for this meeting. With authority, among other things, to receive and determine the v