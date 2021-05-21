May 21, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Eric C. Andersen - American Public Education, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning. Welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of American Public Education, Inc. I'm Rick Andersen, Chairperson of the company's Board of Directors.



This past year has been one of transformation and disruption. The agility and resilience of our leadership and our workforce has helped us to succeed in these unprecedented times. In 2020, we experienced strong revenue growth, we had 4 quarters of consecutive net course registration growth at American Public University system, and we had record enrollment at Hondros College of Nursing. In addition, in October of 2020, we announced an agreement to acquire Rasmussen University in what we believe will be a transformative acquisition. For a general update on our business, you are welcome to review the archived replay of our conference call and press release for our financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021. These items are available in the Events and Presentations section of our website, which is apei.com.



Before we begin, I would like to ta