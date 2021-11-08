Q3 2021 American Public Education Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Ryan Koren - American Public Education, Inc. - AVP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the American Public Education's conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Joining me on the call today are Angela Selden, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rick Sunderland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Steve Somers, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. Materials for the conference call today are available under the Events and Presentations section of the APEI website.



Please note that statements made during this conference call and any accompanying presentation materials regarding American Public Education, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are not historical facts ma