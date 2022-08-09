Q2 2022 American Public Education Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Ryan Koren - American Public Education, Inc. - Assistant VP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to American Public Education's conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Joining me on the call today are Angela Selden, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rick Sunderland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Steve Somers, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. Materials for the conference call today are available under the Events and Presentations section of the APEI website.



Please note that statements made during this conference call and any accompanying presentation materials regarding APEI and its subsidiaries that are not historical facts may be forw