Q1 2023 American Public Education Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Michelle and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the APEI reports first quarter 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Ryan Koren, AVP Investor Relations and Relations Development. You may begin your conference.



Ryan Koren - American Public Education, Inc. - Assistant VP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to American Public Education conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Joining me on the call today are Angela Selden, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rick Sunderland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Steve Somers, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer.



Materials for the call today are available under the events and presentation section of the APEI website. The statements made during this conference call and any accompanying presentation regarding APEI and its subsidiaries that are not