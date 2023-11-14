Appfolio Inc To Host Investor Meeting Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Lori Barker - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD



Welcome to AppFolio's Investor Day 2023. It's great to have all you here in San Francisco in person and welcome to everyone who is streaming with us today. I'm Lori Barker, I'm a Managing Director of the Blueshirt and I facilitate Investor Relations at AppFolio, and I'll be your host today.



Today, we'll begin with Shane Trigg kicking us off with AppFolio's vision and strategy. Shane, as you know, is our President and CEO. William Moxley, our Senior Vice President of Product, will then talk about differentiating to win.



There will be a break with product demos, including some of the AppFolio realm that you've heard about, the AI-powered capabilities, and that will be next door in the Pacific Heights room. After that break, Lisa Horner, our Senior VP of Marketing, will come on and talk to you about elevating our customers. She'll be hosting the AppFolio customer panel.



We'll conclude with the financial overview by Fay Sien Goon, our CFO. And for today's meeting, we'd like to ask you to save your questions for the Q&A portion of our p