Jun 08, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Jean-Pierre Sommadossi - Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon. I'm JP Sommadossi, Chairman and CEO of Atea Pharmaceuticals. And I would like to thank Jefferies for the opportunity to present today. This slideshow has the standard forward-looking statements, and as you know, further information can be found in our most recent regulatory filing.



Since the founding of the company, our vision has not changed, with a focus on the discovery and development of antiviral drug for the treatment, cure, and prophylaxis of serious viral disease where there is significant unmet medical need or where we can make a huge difference.



For our COVID program, patient enrollment is underway in the global Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 trial. Our upcoming milestones include an interim analysis expected end of the year in Q4, top-line results in the first half of 2024, and NDA submission which is targeted for the end of 2024.



We are also advancing our second-generation protease inhibitor program, which we believe will have a very unique profile, and I'm really looking for