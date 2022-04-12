



AVRO.OQ - AVROBIO Inc

AVROBIO Inc at Needham Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Apr 12, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Geoff MacKay

AVROBIO, Inc - President & CEO

* Essra Ridha

AVROBIO, Inc - Chief Medical Officer



Conference Call Participants

* Gil Blum

Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst



Questions and Answers

Gil Blum, Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst [1]

Yeah. I think we still have time for a few questions. So a few from the audience here. Maybe starting with cystinosis. Do you think you'll face certain challenges with regulatory agencies because there is available standard of care in that indication?



