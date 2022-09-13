Sep 13, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Michael Eric Ulz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Mike Ulz, one of the biotech analysts here. It's my pleasure to introduce Geoff MacKay, CEO of AVRO Biosciences. Just a reminder, a format for today is a fireside chat. But before we get started, I just need to read a quick disclaimer. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com\research disclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystAnd with that, Geoff, thanks for joining us today. And maybe just to kick off the Q&A. If you can just talk about your gene therapy platform for people that might not be familiar with it.- AVROBIO, Inc. - Co- Founder, President, CEO & DirectorYes, sur