Mar 07, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Brendan Mychal Smith - TD Cowen, Research Division - Associate



(technical difficulty) Annual TD Cowen 43rd Conference. It's my pleasure today to co-moderate the orphan neurology Corporate panel with my colleague, Anvita Gupta and joined by esteemed panel of industry titans here. We have one swap out, Gary Romano, CMO of Alector; we also have Essra Ridha, the CMO of AVROBIO; Ryan Watts, CEO of Denali Therapeutics; Bobby Gaspar, CEO of Orchard Therapeutics; William Chou, the CEO of Passage Bio; and Emil Kakkis, the President and CEO of Ultragenyx.



So most of you are probably familiar with the general format at this point, but we're going to pitch a few thematic questions on the orphan neurology space, so the panel is kind of split it up between them, and then we'll kind of dive into some company-specific questions and more of round-robin later on. So with that said, let's dive right in.



Questions and Answers:

- TD Cowen, Research Division - AssociateSo obviously, a lot going on orphan neurology space, the breadth of indications