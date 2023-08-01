Q2 2023 Bloomin' Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 12:15PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Bloomin' Brands Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tara Kurian, Vice President, Corporate Financial and Investor Relations. Thank you, Mrs. Kurian. You may begin.



Tara Kurian -



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. With me on today's call are David Deno, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Meyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. By now, you should have access to our fiscal second quarter 2023 earnings release. It can also be found on our website at www.bloominbrands.com in the Investors section.



Through this conference call, we will be presenting results on an adjusted basis. An explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures appear in our earnings release on our website as previously described. Before we begin formal remarks, I'd like to remind everyone that part of our discussion today