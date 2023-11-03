Q3 2023 Bloomin' Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Tara Kurian - Bloomin'Brands - Inc. - VP of Corporate Financial & IR



With me on today's call are David Deno, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Meyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting results on an adjusted basis. An explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures appear in our earnings release on our websi