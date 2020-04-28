BOK Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

George B. Kaiser - BOK Financial Corporation - Independent Chairman



Thank you for joining us at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of BOK Financial. I'm George Kaiser, Chairman of BOK Financial Corporation.



At this time, I'll call the meeting to order. This shareholder meeting is taking place solely on the Internet via webcast, and all of us, of course, are social distancing.



This webcast incorporates shareholder validation capabilities, which means that any shareholder can vote in real-time during the meeting until we announce that the polls are closed, and any shareholder may submit a question through the online portal, while the meeting is in progress.



All shareholders received a 12-digit control number with their proxy. If you entered the shareholder meeting using the control number, you can vote online until the time the polls close. The polls to vote online are now open.



Tamara Wagman, from the law firm of Frederic Dorwart Lawyers, will serve as Inspector of Elections for today's annual meeting. Ms. Wagman, is there a quorum present?



Tam