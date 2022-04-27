Q1 2022 BOK Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to BOK Financial Corporation First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Steven Nell. Thank you. You may begin.



Steven E. Nell - BOK Financial Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Director



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Today, our President and CEO, Stacy Kymes, will provide opening comments. And Marc Maun, Executive Vice President for Regional Banking, will cover our loan portfolio and related credit metrics. Scott Grauer, Executive Vice President of Wealth Management, will cover our fee-based results. And I'll provide details regarding net interest income, net interest margin, expenses, and our overall balance sheet position from a liquidity and capital standpoint. PDF of the slide presentation and first quarter press release are available on our website at bokf.com. We refer you to the disclaimers on Slide 2 regarding any forward-looking statements we make during the call.



I'll now